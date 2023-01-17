SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sewer repairs and rehabilitation on Main Street between Court Street and State Street in Downtown Springfield are expected to begin the week of January 23.

Typical construction will run between Mondays through Fridays. National Water Main Cleaning Company and N&M Excavating will be performing the sewer repairs from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on those days.

Temporary lane shifts and lane closures can be expected on Main Street and at the intersections of Court Street and State Street. During these construction hours, street-side parking will also be restricted. Adjoined businesses, public buildings, and Court Square access will be available still.

Posted signs and police details will help with pedestrians and vehicular traffic. The sewer project is to continue through March of 2023.

The sewer pipes in this section of Main Street are more than 140 years old. The replacement of these pipes is made possible through the Commission’s collection system asset management and maintenance program.