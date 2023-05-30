SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be sewer repairs on Wilbraham Road starting Tuesday morning until June.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the National Water Main Cleaning Company, and the N&M Excavating will be performing sewer repairs and rehabilitation at Wilbraham Road between Winterset Drive and Cabinet Street in Springfield, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

The project will begin on Tuesday and will continue through June. Typical construction hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, over the next month.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

During this time, a section of Wilbraham Road will be reduced to a one-lane alternating traffic pattern, and street parking will be restricted. Access to businesses and residences on that road will be maintained, and pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be managed with signs and police details.

Sewer pipes in this particular section of Wilbraham Road date back all the way to 1952 and are being replaced as part of the Commission’s collection system asset management and maintenance program. The rehabilitation of sewer infrastructure is prioritized as part of the cleaning and assessment program to plan maintenance and construction projects.