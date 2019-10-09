Sex offender charged with failing to register in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield for being in violation of his sex offender registry address.

According to West Springfield police, the Hampden County Superior Court probation team notified officers that Harry Dewayne Andrews was living at 2034 Riverdale Street in West Springfield. He was registered with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board as living in Springfield.

Andrews was taken into custody by West Springfield police as well as members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit. He is being charged with sex offender fail to register, a second offense.