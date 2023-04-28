SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the Springfield Museum can expect a better look at our solar system in the near future, the Seymour Planetarium receiving a new projector Friday.

The new, state-of-the art projector is set to provide guests with a fully immersive, 3D experience, that will make visitors feel like they are traveling through the stars. The Museum’s president telling 22News that this new technology opens the door for new ways to teach people about the wonder of our universe.

“It’s really exciting for us, because we’re able to have immersive, digital experiences with a full range of automated programs that we haven’t been able to present to the public in the past,” says Kay Simpson, President of Springfield Museums.

The Museum also renovated its interactive International Space Station exhibit just down the hall.

Leaders hoping these renovations will help make the Springfield Museum’s a premier learning center in our region.