SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department responded to a roll-over vehicle accident on Walnut street Friday afternoon.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire

According a tweet from Springfield Fire, SFD responded to a motor vehicle accident with roll over at 237 Walnut Street in Springfield around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, one occupant was extricated and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.