WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A landlord property management seminar was held at the Shaker Farms Country Club in Westfield Tuesday night.

Started by the Westfield Police Department, the organization has been active for over 15 years now. It intends to educate landlords and property managers on issues pertinent to owning, renting, and managing residential properties.

And with inflation on the rise, some landlords face a difficult decision of raising rent. 22News stopped by the seminar to speak with landlords about that.

John Fisher, the Fair Housing Coordinator at WayFinder, told 22News, “The other side of it, the landlords point of view, the costs of everything have gone up so that they have to charge more rent, and we’re just all stuck in this together.”

Across America, the current asking rent is 77.1% higher than the nationwide median gross rent of 2020.