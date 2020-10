LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a water main break in the area of Shaker Road in Longmeadow Wednesday morning.

According to Longmeadow Police, Shaker Road at Hazardville Road and Laurel Street is closed.

Police say residents are able to get in from the Laurel Street side and Longmeadow Country Club members using the course can also enter from the Laurel Street side. Police don’t know when the break will be repaired at this time.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.