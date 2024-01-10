LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is underway at the Shaker Road Plaza in Longmeadow, the former home of Armata’s Market. It burned down in a fire more than two years ago.

The community called it ‘the end of an era’ when Armata’s Market announced back in August that it wouldn’t return to the plaza. Armata’s was one of six shops destroyed by a fire there in November of 2021.

The business had hopes to rebuild their Longmeadow location, but had cited high rebuilding costs and a lengthy timeline as roadblocks. As for what lies ahead for this space, a spokesperson for the Longmeadow Town Manager’s office told 22News a building permit has been issued and construction is underway. They did not have information on potential future tenants though.

22News attempted to reach the current property owner, Pun Realty LLC, to learn more about what residents can expect, but didn’t hear back as of Wednesday afternoon.