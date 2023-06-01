CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are invited to newly scheduled meetings hosted by Mayor Vieau that are being in various neighborhoods.

Residents are encouraged to come prepared with their questions, concerns, and suggestions. Mayor Vieau and city officials will be present to address them.

Currently, there are two meetings scheduled to kick off the series. The meetings are as follows:

Monday, June 5th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Willimansett Heights Community Center – 118 Mt. Vernon Road, Chicopee – Topic: Addressing the residents of Ward 1A

Thursday, June 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 4th Floor – 274 Front Street, Chicopee – Topic: Addressing the residents of Ward 2

The Mayor’s Office will continue to release information on upcoming meetings in the following weeks. Residents are encouraged to follow the mayor’s official social media accounts for updates.

When asked about these meetings, Mayor Vieau stated, “I am excited to engage directly with the residents of Chicopee through these neighborhood meetings. Your opinions and input are invaluable in shaping our community’s future. I encourage all residents to attend these meetings, as your voices matter. Together, we can work towards building a stronger, more vibrant Chicopee.”