SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A conference was held at Springfield Technical Community College Saturday, tackling the topics of resilience, empowerment, and self-worth for women.

The “She Got H.E.R.S Conference” was a free, all-day event, giving young women the chance to hear from entrepreneurs, elected officials, and social workers all through interactive workshops on topics like leadership and healthy relationships.

Dr. Latoya Bosworth, a life coach, told 22News, “So the ‘She Got H.E.R.S is a full day transformative experience for young women ages 18 to 24. We have wonderful women who are presenting along with myself to enrich the lives of these young women.”

This year’s conference theme was “Harnessing Your Personal Power.” The event funded in part by the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.