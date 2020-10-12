“She Votes” campaign launched for voting education

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – They may not be old enough to vote in this years election, but one local organization is making sure they are educated when the time comes.

Girls Inc. of the Valley has launched their new initiative, “She Votes”, with a recorded video from Senator Elizabeth Warren to educate and support our future of women voters.

“Girls Inc. teaches us that today’s girls are tomorrow’s leaders,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “I want every girl in Massachusetts and across the country to know they can get out there and make their voices heard. Once you turn sixteen, you can pre-register to vote here in Massachusetts. You don’t have to wait until you’re 18 to be ready for the next election.”

Their goal is to make sure every girl sees herself as a voter, knows the process, and is ready when it’s her turn. The campaign launched on Sunday and will last through Saturday, October 24.

The She Votes campaign is a bold initiative designed to significantly move the needle on providing tangible opportunities for Pioneer Valley girls to achieve academic and personal success. This initiative will help Girls Inc. of the Valley to learn and share with their families the voting process, and be ready to become “a generation of activists accelerating social change.”