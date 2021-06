PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Shearer Street in Palmer is closed after a large water main break Sunday afternoon.

Palmer Police are asking drivers to avoid Shearer Street if possible, as crews work to repair the water main break and clear the road.

Police said Shearer Street will be closed off for the next few hours at least. No word on when it is expected to open.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.