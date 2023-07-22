SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 60 Montmorenci Street for a shed fire Saturday morning.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.