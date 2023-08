CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Shell gas station located on 95 West Street in Chicopee is closed while police conduct an investigation.

According to the Chicopee Police, the Investigation Unit is looking into an incident that occurred in the area.

West Wtreet and the gas station are closed off at this time. 22News crews could see about six police cruisers in the area. Officers say they do not know how long the area will be closed.

No other information is available at this time.