CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are at Chicopee Comprehensive High School to ensure safety after a “questionable” email was sent Monday morning.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the Chicopee Public School email system was hacked and a “questionable” email was sent to students, staff, and parents. The police and school department is working to provide safety at everyone at the school.

The school is in a shelter in place while they investigate the origin of the email.