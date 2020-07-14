Sheraton hotel ensuring staff, guests safety with new air filtration system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One local hotel is paving the way for Covid-19 safety standards in the tourism industry.

The Sheraton in downtown Springfield installed a new air filtration which is said to kill coronavirus in the air. The system, called AtmosAir Matterhorn Series, is installed in the hotel’s H-VAC system so the clean air is pushed throughout the entire hotel 24/7.

According to Sheraton’s general manager, the new air filtration system is just one more way to make guests feel comfortable and keep them safe.

Stacey Gravanis, Sheraton GM told 22News, “We wanted to take it further to ensure that our guests feel safe when they stay with us and how much safer can you feel knowing that the air your breath is 99.92% Covid-19-free.”

In addition to the air filtration, The Sheraton uses electrostatic sprayers, manual disinfecting, and offers PPE for all guests and staff.