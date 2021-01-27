Sheraton Springfield receives award for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sheraton Springfield Hotel is being recognized as the gold standard when it comes to protecting people from COVID-19.

It has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation. The council awarded the accreditation to the hotel for implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and other preventative measures.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, The Sheraton Springfield Hotel has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

The Sheraton Springfield is the only hotel in the area to receive this recognition.

Sheraton Springfield also recently installed the a new through the hotel’s HVAC system. This system is 99.9% proven to kill bacteria, including the corona virus, in the air as well as on hard surfaces.