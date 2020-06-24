Sheriff Cocchi responds to racist post from woman claiming to work at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Cocchi responded to a recent racist social media post from a woman claiming to have worked at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

In a news release sent to 22News, it was stated that earlier this week, the department was notified of an individual who posted a very inappropriate and racist photo on Facebook. The person then claimed to be an employee at the department which was discovered to be false.

“Our human resources department states she has never been an employee or volunteer at any of our facilities or with any of our programs,” said Robert Rizzuto, the department’s spokesperson. The woman however was recently in the Hampden Sheriff Department’s custody.

Sheriff Cocchi ensures the department has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind.

“We believe that all people are deserving of the tools to live a successful life free from crime and violence. We work every day to help the people in our custody leave us better equipped for success than when they arrived, and we strive to care for everybody while holding ourselves to the highest standards possible. Racism has no place at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office or anywhere in our society.” Sheriff Cocci

The Chicopee Police Department has almost been involved in a similar situation. The department was made aware of a woman who has posted inappropriate content on social and claims she works with Chicopee police.

Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb told 22News she identifies herself as “LILA STEC” and confirms she has never been an employee in any capacity of the department.