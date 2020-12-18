Sheriff Nick Cocchi teams up with Santa to donate presents to 200 children in Hampden County

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi is teaming up with Santa Claus to deliver presents to 200 children in Hampden County.

Members of the sheriff’s office will be delivering the gifts in the coming days to homes in western Massachusetts after a Zoom call with young people in Hampden County.

Presents will be delivered to young people including the children of women incarcerated at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee as well as participants in Sheriff Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy summer camp.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, the initiative was made possible because of donations from community partners including the Jay Caron Community

Impact Foundation and Springfield Together Inc., two local non-profit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the area through community and social engagement with young people and families.

“This entire year has been incredibly difficult and the young people continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic with a lack of socialization and familial complications caused by COVID-19,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “Some parents have lost their jobs with the economic impact of the virus and it may be harder than usual for them to ensure their kids wake up to presents under the tree. If we can do something to help make Christmas an extra special day for these young people, why wouldn’t

we?”