SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi paid a visit to the Springfield Emergency Communications Dispatch Center Wednesday to honor the workers who help others in their time of need. He told 22News this week is about thanking the people who answer those crucial 911 calls and dispatch emergency services to the community.

“These men and women that dispatch are the ones who get the fire department to your house, the police officers to your neighborhood, they get the ambulance to your loved ones. It doesn’t happen without these men and women. And I’m just here today to say thank you,” he said.

Sheriff Cocchi said dispatchers are often overlooked but it takes a lot of skill to remain calm, understand what questions need to be asked, and help the person who is in crisis.