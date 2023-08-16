SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi will be holding his annual summer cookout and golf tournament at the Springfield Elks Lodge Wednesday morning.

The event starts Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. with lunch and will include Italian sausage grinders with peppers and onions, hotdogs, hamburgers, and clam chowder, according to a news release from Sheriff Cocchi’s office. The dinner begins at 5 p.m. and will include BBQ ribs or grilled chicken, baked beans, and salad.

The cookout is $50 a ticket and buys a full day of festivities, including lunch, dinner, games, live music, and a wide variety of soft drinks and seasonal beers.

Some elected officials such as Attorney General, Andrea Campbell, are expected to make an appearance. Sheriff Cocchi will address the crowd at the cookout at 5:30 p.m.

Between lunch and dinner, attendees can enjoy live music, ladder ball, and cornhole, as well as raffles with hundreds of prizes and more.

The sold-out Annual Golf Tournament will be held before the cookout at Franconia Golf Course and Veteran’s Golf Course with shotgun times of 8:45 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

“The tradition of this cookout is about bringing the community together with their legislators and elected officials to have conversations about what’s happening in their neighborhoods and daily life. I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones as we continue to evolve the positive role of the sheriff’s office in the community,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “I’m proud of the proactive strategy we’ve taken to engage the community, including helping people struggling with addiction and offering opportunities to those in jail so they never return. I look forward to building upon these efforts with input from our neighbors and those who represent us, regardless of anyone’s political party.”