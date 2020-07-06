Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s summer cookout postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

(WWLP) – A major local political event is being postponed, due to ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s annual summer cookout will not happen as scheduled this August. In a statement sent to 22News, the sheriff said that while Massachusetts has made great progress in “flattening the curve,” he doesn’t want to take any chances by holding a large event.

“We considered several possibilities for social distancing, but it just made sense to cancel this

year’s event,” Cocchi said. “We don’t know where things will stand with the pandemic

come August and the last thing we want to do is help facilitate anyone getting sick.”

The annual barbecue typically brings out law enforcement and political figures from all over the state. It is a tradition that predates Cocchi’s election to the sheriff’s office, having been started decades before as a clambake hosted by Cocchi’s predecessor, Michael Ashe.

Cocchi added that arrangements are being made for a possible replacement event in October, but whether that happens will again depend upon whether it is safe to hold such a gathering in the fall.