Sheriff Tompkins, Sheriff Cocchi elected to lead Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association has elected Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins as Vice President and President of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association.

This is the first time Sheriff Cocchi has been elected to serve the organization and the second time for Tompkins who previously held the position in 2015. Both positions carry a two-year term. Cocchi and Tompkins are taking over for former President Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and Vice President Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sheriff Cocchi said he is excited to serve as vice president, and that he sees the position as an opportunity to advocate for enlightened and effective corrections at a time when law enforcement is under pressure and being judged by the bad actions of a few.

“I am eager to serve my brother sheriffs as an advocate for the important work we do, fighting for what is in the best interests of the people we all serve,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “Right now, more than ever, law enforcement officials need to step up and not just do the right thing, but speak on behalf of what is right. We play a significant part in the lives of our justice-involved population, and I’m honored to be able to advocate for their interests through the MSA.”

The news release states that Sheriff Tompkins and Sheriff Cocchi will work in concert with the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association body and its strategic partners to better educate and inform their collective constituency about the important work that the county sheriffs are doing to advance and enhance programs and services that address the following:

Behavioral health

Substance use

Women’s programming

Reentry services

LGBTQI-specific programming

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association was established 35 years ago and is comprised of the 14 duly-elected county sheriffs serving across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.