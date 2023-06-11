SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church will be hosting a community health fair on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to the City of Springfield, this annual health fair will offer information from vendors to help educate the community on ways for better and healthy living.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be attending the community fair on Sunday. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Pastor Dr. Stephen Williams and everyone at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church for hosting their annual community health fair. In partnership with the various vendors offering free health information, this community health fair will help make our community a safer and healthier place. I had the honor of meeting Pastor Dr. Williams last year when came became the new pastor of Shiloh SDA Church. I also have such fond memories attending the many community services and events at the church, including the annual community health fair.”

The fair will be at the Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church on State Street in Springfield at 11:00 a.m.