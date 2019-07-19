Shoplifter arrested for allegedly trying to hit police officers with car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -A man was arrested after allegedly shoplifting and then trying to hit police officers with his car at the Walmart on Boston Road Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5:20 p.m. officers were called to the Walmart for a report of a shoplifter, later identified as 25-year-old George Delgado.

Walsh said when officers arrived Delgado tried running police officers over with his car.

Delgado is facing the following charges: