Shoppers are getting ready for Christmas now that it’s November

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween just ended and Thanksgiving is still four weeks away.

Halloween candy is on clearance, costumes are stored away, and some people are already focusing on Christmas.

But just how early is too early to shop?

Adriana Stevens told 22News, “I like to shop for other people. Christmas is around the corner so I’m happy about that.”

A recent Facebook survey found 1 in 5 people start holiday shopping in October or earlier.

Most people do their holiday shopping online because it’s easy and convenient. However, there are still some people that do all of their holiday shopping in stores.

“It’s not for me. I don’t think it’s for me to shop online.” said Anna Matos. “I like to see what I’m buying and touch everything you know.”

Some stores like Khols in West Springfield have already posted their holiday business hours. Websites like Amazon are also advertising holidays sales.

Some retailers may be trying to make up for the fact that this is the shortest possible holiday season. The span between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year.

Those of you that save Christmas shopping for the last minute still have sometime, Christmas is still 8 weeks away.