Last-minute gift rush before Christmas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just a few days away and many spent Tuesday shopping for last-minute gifts.

Shoppers filled stores in West Springfield on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, physical retail store sales have been down this year. However, online retail hit records during the month of December.

As time is running out for online delivery before Christmas, many are choosing to shop in stores instead. One shopper told 22news he likes to browse to get certain gift ideas.

Leuka Newcumbe of Northampton said, “I was browsing and the kind of got an idea of the kinds of people I was shopping for like my Mom and girlfriend and people like that and zeroed in on the kinds of things I know they like.”

In 2019 the period between December 15 through December 24, accounted for 40 percent of all Christmas sales.