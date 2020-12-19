Shoppers hit stores for last minute Christmas gifts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final weekend before Christmas is when some people thrive. Many are expected to be out to get those final gifts for their friends and family.

22News spoke with shoppers Saturday who said the key to the day is to get in and get out. They’re arriving early to socially distance.

“Keep your mask on and keep your distance….try not to stay out too long,” said Glen Roy of Westfield.

The final countdown to Christmas bringing out those who need a bit of a deadline, like Glen. He told 22News, “I like to be done in October but it never happens.”

Jackie from Agawam wrapped up her holiday shopping list Saturday morning. Happy to cross the final item off, on a list she started on Thanksgiving.

“It went great. I got everything I needed. Everything was good. Everything was on sale,” she said.

Now Jackie’s looking forward to spending time with her loved ones. She told 22News she looks forward to, “Just relaxing and enjoying the people.”

For some holiday shoppers one of the challenges is figuring out which loved ones they will get to see this year.

“My sisters and stuff like that. Don’t know if I’ll get to see them this Christmas but just in case, I want to be prepared,” said Glen.

The holiday season, a time when people can reflect on the past year and look forward to the future.

“It’s been a bad year, anything good that happens is great,” Glen continued.

Now if you’re trying to mailing anything out and you want to make sure it gets there before Christmas, the deadline for USPS is Wednesday, December 23.