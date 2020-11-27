Shoppers not letting COVID-19 virus keep them from Black Friday deals

A shopper walks by a store, Monday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now all eyes are set on Christmas.

Shoppers were seen leaving their favorite stores with their hands and carts full as they took advantage of Black Friday deals and a reason to leave the house.

“I haven’t done it in years. It’s been a long time and it’s good to get out, believe me,” Jaime Santanello of West Springfield told 22News. “I foster kids and I have a baby so I’ve been in the house since March.”

Kohl’s in West Springfield was very busy Friday, which was surprising. It was anticipated many people would be doing their shopping online this year, but this Black Friday just shows that some shoppers still prefer to shop in person.

“I just prefer to be hands on. To handle what I’m buying,” said Thomas Russell of Huntington.

Major malls and retailers will be open until 10 p.m., Friday so you still have some time to take advantage of the sales.