Shoppers preparing for Fourth of July cookouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic may have upended the parades and community fireworks displays but other Fourth of July traditions, primarily cookouts and barbecues, will continue uninterrupted Saturday.

The beef, the fish, the chicken will all play a role in making this year’s July 4th as normal a celebration as it can be during these peculiar times. We’ve been brought up to depend on the cookouts and barbecues for as normal a Fourth of July observance as we can expect during a time of challenge, in this case the viral pandemic.

“Everyone is getting ready for their grilling of course for the Fourth of July. Buying their meals, their hamburgers, the seafood,” said Andy Vienneau, a Big Y employee.

Patti Wojcik told 22News her dinner plans for Saturday, “Well I’m shopping for the Fourth of July trying to get everything for the family, we’re going to have some of these steaks tomorrow. My son and daughter, so that will be a nice time, we’ll get together on the fourth and fifth so that will be nice.”

Coming as it does during the pandemic, enjoying your Fourth of July backyard cookout will require more vigilance than normally practiced on holiday weekends where food is concerned.

“It’s a lot of washing the hands when you’re grilling. that way, everyone’s safe, and has a great holiday,” said Vienneau.

By following the rules mandated for our safety and security, we can still spend a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.