Shopping at Big Y is closed Monday, April 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y will be closed Monday as part of a break for the employees.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, last Tuesday the company decided to close the stores Easter Sunday and the following Monday so its staff could have “much needed rest.”

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes. We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest.” Charles D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc.

During the break, all stores will continue to be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday, April 14.

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. reserved for seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems

Open to all customers from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Big Y Express gas stations are open.