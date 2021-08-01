Shopping bazaar returns to historic Captain Charles Leonard House in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular summertime event has returned to the grounds of Agawam’s historic Captain Charles Leonard House.

The 1805 house was the site of an open-air Summer Shopping Bazaar. More than 30 local small business owners, vendors, and crafters offered a huge variety of unique, homemade, and customized products.

Tours of the National Register-listed structure were also offered. Historian Phillip Kimball looks forward to the day when the preservation trust will have the money needed to rehab this home in the proper fashion.

“We have a board of trustees whose primary function is to raise money to make the home stable and make improvements so that the community can come visit these events and have a good time,” said Phil Kimball, Captain of the Leonard House Board of Trustees.

The Captain Charles Leonard House was recently awarded a grant to conduct a comprehensive conditions assessment report and preservation plan.

“I think it’s a combination of wanting to help the house and coming out,” Casey Goodreau of Agawam told 22News. “You know people have been cooped up for nearly a year and they just want to come out. They’re dying to come out.”

When the Charles Leonard House was built during the early 19th century it served as a stagecoach tavern for people traveling from Hartford to Boston.