Shopping center, bank to be built on property of former Lynch Middle School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Planning Board has approved a site plan for the redevelopment of the vacant Lynch Middle School.

As of now, it looks like the school will be demolished and replaced with a shopping center and a bank. The Lynch Middle School has been vacant since it permanently closed in 2009.

The city’s planning board this month approved the Colvest Group’s revised site plan for the development of the property. Colvest was granted a special permit to build a drive-thru bank on site as well as a shopping center.

The Holyoke City Council approved the 250K sale of the property in May of 2018. The closing on the sale is expected to happen by the end of the year.

Colvest hasn’t announced yet any tenants for the property. 22News contacted them Wednesday afternoon for an update, but we have yet heard back.