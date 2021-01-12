Short term homeless shelter to be set up at Dean Tech High School in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans are in the works for a short term homeless shelter to be set up at Holyoke’s Dean Tech High School in the coming weeks.

The city is partnering with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to fight the growing need for an emergency shelter in the area, a direct result of the pandemic.

The high school was chosen because of the facilities it offers, such as showers.

The shelter will be in the gym, which is separated by a bridge from the other school buildings. There will be 24-hour security monitoring the site, and only a limited number of faculty and students will be in the vicinity because of remote learning.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News that he appreciates the public’s concern for safety, but the need is increasing, and the city is ready to help.

“Listen, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and when the state comes forward with resources we have to make decisions quickly, and I, as the mayor of the city of Holyoke, have to make the decision that’s best for the people of our city,” said Morse.

Once the shelter is in place, the city expects it will be used until March or April.