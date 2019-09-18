1  of  3
Breaking News
West Springfield Police investigating shooting on Elm Street Trump names hostage envoy O’Brien national security adviser Police investigating homicide after man died in Springfield
Watch Live
Today is Connecticut day at The Big E! Watch traffic live along the Memorial Bridge into West Springfield

Short-term plan in place for contaminated soil at STCC

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stcc soil lead contamination_790174

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC will continue to monitor lead-contaminated soil that was found in and around campus’s quad area over a year ago.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an engineering consultant determined the affected sections can be used for short-term activities.

O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates, a geoenvironmental engineering firm sent STCC a letter stating the following:

“The quad area may continue to be used by high school and college-age students and staff at STCC for short-term activities. These activities may include sitting, walking and other low to medium intensity activities (e.g., Frisbee and pickup soccer).”

“However, we do not recommend that the quad area be used for public and non-STCC events where young children would be crawling and playing in soil. Young children are the most sensitive receptors to lead exposure and may experience a more intense direct contact exposure to soil.”

O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates

Based on reports, STCC will continue working with MassDEP to create a long-term plan that includes efforts to secure state funding to perform additional testing that can identify and remove soil with the highest concentrations of lead.

Springfield Technical Community College warns of lead contamination on quad; engineering report says to keep children…

Posted by Massachusetts City and Town Information on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories