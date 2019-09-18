Short-term plan in place for contaminated soil at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC will continue to monitor lead-contaminated soil that was found in and around campus’s quad area over a year ago.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an engineering consultant determined the affected sections can be used for short-term activities.

O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates, a geoenvironmental engineering firm sent STCC a letter stating the following:

“The quad area may continue to be used by high school and college-age students and staff at STCC for short-term activities. These activities may include sitting, walking and other low to medium intensity activities (e.g., Frisbee and pickup soccer).” “However, we do not recommend that the quad area be used for public and non-STCC events where young children would be crawling and playing in soil. Young children are the most sensitive receptors to lead exposure and may experience a more intense direct contact exposure to soil.” O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates

Based on reports, STCC will continue working with MassDEP to create a long-term plan that includes efforts to secure state funding to perform additional testing that can identify and remove soil with the highest concentrations of lead.