Shorter holiday shopping season has local residents buying gifts earlier

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Later this week, millions of shoppers across the nation will begin their holiday shopping on Black Friday, but some have already started.

Each year Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. A day people spend hours shopping for the best items and deals.

However, this year shoppers won’t have as much time to cross those items off their shopping lists.

This year there are only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, six fewer than last year.

Kohl’s is one of several stores that has had deals since early this month.

22News asked shoppers like Katie Rolan if having less time to buy gifts impacts their shopping strategy.

“I started a little early this year I’m just kind of poking around,” said Rolan. “Usually, I do the Black Friday shopping to see what’s out there usually if I miss anything I do the Cyber Monday sales to see if there is stuff to buy and if they still have any sales.”

A study by The National Retail Federation found 56 percent of consumers started their holiday shopping in the first week of November.

The study also found shoppers had already completed about 25% of their holiday purchases, the highest reported level since the survey began in 2009.

According to Bloomberg business week stores see the most shopper between November 16-30