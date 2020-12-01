Shotgun season for deer hunting begins in Massachusetts

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shotgun season for deer hunting started Monday and continues through December 12.

Hunters and non-hunters should be aware there may be more people out and about in the woods this year because COVID-19 has limited other forms of recreation.

You are urged to take extra precautions while hunting with others who live outside your household.

According to the state of Massachusetts, hunters are required to wear blaze orange on the chest back, and head. If you are planning to head out in the wooded areas and not hunting, you should wear orange so you can be more easily seen by other people.

Learn more about deer hunting on the Mass.gov website.