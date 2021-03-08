Shots fired at vehicle in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information about a road rage incident Saturday.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 3:40 p.m. a suspect fired shots from a vehicle that is being described as a Kia SUV at another vehicle along Route 20 eastbound, near Charles Ave. Police believe the incident started as road rage in Westfield. No one was injured.
MAP: Route 20 & Charles Ave in West Springfield
The police are looking for help identifying the vehicle or the suspects. The vehicle is possibly a light green Kia SUV with a light skinned woman as the driver and a dark skinned black man as the passenger.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 and refer to case 21-4406 and you may remain anonymous.