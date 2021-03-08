Shots fired at vehicle in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information about a road rage incident Saturday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 3:40 p.m. a suspect fired shots from a vehicle that is being described as a Kia SUV at another vehicle along Route 20 eastbound, near Charles Ave. Police believe the incident started as road rage in Westfield. No one was injured.

The police are looking for help identifying the vehicle or the suspects. The vehicle is possibly a light green Kia SUV with a light skinned woman as the driver and a dark skinned black man as the passenger.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 and refer to case 21-4406 and you may remain anonymous.