Shots fired incident in Springfield leads to three replica handguns seized from kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several realistic replica handguns were seized by Springfield Police after a reported shots fired incident Monday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police received a report of shots fired around 8:25 p.m. Monday night on Canon Circle. When officers arrived, they found several casings on the ground. They then heard gunshots from a second floor apartment and a hand pointing out of the building firing towards the woods.

An Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was activated for a potential shooter situation. A neighbor informed police two young boys were inside the apartment and contacted their mother. The mother said an 11-year-old was in possession of a blank pistol. She called the kids and they came out of the front door. Officers seized three blank handguns that had realistic features to them.

A total of 47 shell casings were found in the area. Springfield Police were unable to provide any more information on the incident due to the age of the children involved. However, the Springfield Police are asking parents to discuss with their children the dangers of any type of unsecured firearm in a home.