BOSTON (SHNS) - State budget managers can probably use about $1.5 billion of the incoming American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace revenue the state lost in 2020 due to the pandemic but will not be able to use it to replenish the state's rainy day fund, a Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation analyst said last week.

One of the four primary buckets of allowable uses of the ARPA money being sent to states and local governments is revenue replacement, but until the U.S. Treasury issued its guidance on how ARPA funds can and cannot be used it was unclear just how much of the roughly $5.3 billion in state fiscal relief headed for Massachusetts could be used to, essentially, help balance the budget.