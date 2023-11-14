SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Little is known about what exactly happened, but Morgan Street was closed for a short time while police investigated the area.

There were several police cruisers in the area along with police tape around 50 Morgan Street. We have contacted Springfield police and are waiting to hear back with more information.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to provide information as soon as it becomes available.