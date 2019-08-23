1  of  2
Should police chase rules be reevaluated?

Hampden County

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead after a serious accident involving two trucks during a police chase on Route 5 in Longmeadow Thursday morning.

Enfield and Longmeadow Police departments have not been found at fault of the crash but the accident did raise the question of when is a pursuit too dangerous.

Enfield Police began chasing a pick-up truck driven by David Cersosimo on Route 5 in Enfield after he allegedly failed to stop and had “sideswiped” a vehicle around 11 a.m.

Cersosimo then proceeded on Route 5 into Longmeadow where he collided with a US Postal Service truck, killing the driver 59-year-old Daniel Nasin.

According to the Longmeadow Administration and Operations Manual, officers should make every attempt to stop a fleeing motorist.

However, the pursuit should stop if it becomes too dangerous to the officer, public, or suspect. Especially if it’s a greater risk than the potential advantage of stopping the motorist.

This law is almost identical to Massachusetts State Police rules and a number of other local departments.

The deadly crash is still being investigated by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

