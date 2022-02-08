Should you invest in gold rather than stocks or Bitcoin?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While we’ve seen stocks and Bitcoin values dip and rise, gold prices have remained consistent. 22News was live in Springfield and spoke with a gold expert there on whether or not we should be investing in gold.

The gold expert 22News talked to said with major financial decisions like that, it is important to consult with a financial advisor. By the end of January, gold was valued above 18 hundred dollars per troy ounce. David with Gold Trader told 22News unlike Bitcoin, gold has been around since biblical times

Gold is also not going away any time soon. David said that while the stock market might have a favorite of the day, that can change, like we saw with Peloton.

Ultimately he said when it comes to figuring out your financial portfolio, you need to be careful.