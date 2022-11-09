HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Showcase, home of the hottest trends, opens third Massachusetts location.

Holyoke Mall announces Showcase has opened its 1,830 square-foot store on the lower level near Hobby Lobby. Showcase is recognized as “Home of the Hottest Trends” for preteens, teens, and their parents. Items include new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy, and food.

Squishmallows

Candy and beverages

Trading cards

Funko pops

food-themed novelty candles

Vegan beauty products

Showcase uses algorithms to identify social media trending products quickly to be first and fastest to the market such as Dalgona Cookies inspired by Netflix’s hit Squid Game, and Hot Chocolate Bombs which dominated holiday season sales in 2020.

The hashtag #ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt currently has over 90 million views on TikTok and is growing. They also encourage customers to try before they buy the products. Same-day delivery is being set up through Doordash soon.

“We are thrilled to have opened three stores in Massachusetts in quick succession, strategically expanding our presence in the state,” said Samir Kulkarni, CEO, of Showcase. “We are very excited to introduce customers in western Massachusetts to the unique Showcase brand. Shoppers will now have convenient access to a store filled with the hottest social media trends they won’t find elsewhere.”

The Canadian retailer has a total of 137 locations including the Burlington Mall and South Shore Plaza in Massachusetts.