SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A very special fundraising event was held Friday evening in Springfield, to support pediatric specialty care provided in the city.

Shriners Children’s New England hosted its first fundraiser at MGM Springfield to help thousands of children and families throughout the region.

The healthcare system has relied on the generosity of donors to support its charitable mission.

the proceeds from Friday night will help physicians and the clinical care team serve children in need of life-changing orthopedic, sports injury, and other critical care.

22News spoke with the executive director of philanthropy, Stacey Pertmutter on the importance of their mission, “To help kids stay kids and do great things, to be independent and strong. I love our mission.”

She also told 22News that if people want to come next year, buy those tickets early, the event tonight was sold out.