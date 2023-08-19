CHICOPEE, Mass. (22NEWS) – A sibling duo from Springfield, Darius and Malerie Rosario, came together in Chicopee to host a pop up event where Chicopee Mayor John Vieau was doing some shopping.

Glam Studio by Malerie hosted its second annual Sensitive Creatures Pop-up Shop. Sensitive Creatures is a clothing line owned by, Darius Rosario, that originated in Los Angeles.

Rosario told 22News why this sibling collaboration means so much to him.

“Something positive for the community,” said Rosario. “I want people to see this and support local businesses… more positive, grateful that it’s on the news, because people can start something out of their own ideas and inspire people.”

The siblings encourage other local entrepreneurs to put in the hard work to get their businesses off the ground.

