Sick kittens in need of foster care

(Kitten is shown being syringe fed in this undated photo by Sam Masinter/Dakin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield organization is looking for people to help kittens that are in need of extra medical care.

Dakin Humane Society needs foster families for a large number of kittens expected to arrive in need of urgent care for respiratory infections, digestive issues and dehydration. Volunteers should be comfortable giving kittens hydrating fluids under their skin, as well as giving oral and eye medications regularly.

If you are interested in becoming a foster caregiver, applications can be submitted on Dakin Humane Society’s website.

Training for administering fluids and medication will be provided. The timeframe will range based on the kittens’ needs from a few weeks to a few months.