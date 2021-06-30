Sidewalk chalk art in Springfield promotes hope and healing in the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public art installation in Springfield Wednesday marked the culmination of the city-wide “Trust Transfer Project.”

Seven aerosol artists spent the day creating sidewalk chalk art messages, promoting hope and healing in the city. The “Chalk for Change” artists used messaging created by local Springfield Black and Latin-X artists, who contributed work to the Trust Transfer Project over the past five months.

Over 40 community organizations participated, resulting in over 100 works of art across the city. The art is meant to convey public health information, inspire hope, help stop the spread of COVID-19, and increase immunization rates.

You can view chalk art in the following locations:

Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State Street

South End Community Center, 99 Marble Street

Square One, 1095 Main Street

Springfield Museums, Edwards and Chestnut Street

Theodores / Get Set Marketing, 201 Worthington Street

Medina Supermarket, 2705 Main Street; 115 &185 Dwight Street

“They were able to get a bunch of different people to come together and create pieces of art. The community kind of has a voice but it’s sometimes stifled. So when they said they were going to incorporate art and use art as a way to tell the story about what they’re doing, I was all for it, I believe in the project, yeah,” said artist Marc Austin.

The Trust Transfer Project is a partnership between Community Music School of Springfield, and Springfield Cultural Partnership. It’s made possible by a grant of $75,000 from the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.