SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of community and celebrating the power of sisterhood in the city of Springfield.

A Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority doing just that. The organization gathering at the White Lion Brewery to host a celebrity bartending fundraiser.

Sigma Gamma Rho is one of the largest Black Greek-letter organizations in the U.S., and members tonight telling us the importance of having this diversity. “We believe community is everything, we all come from so many backgrounds and we are able to support one another with our own strengths and also help each other when we are down,” said Sorority Sister, Nicole Taylor.

Among the celebrity bartenders Thursday evening, Hot 93.7 personality Jenny Boom Boom and 6 Bricks dispensary founder Payton Shubrick.