SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is being held September 17th, and those wishing to participate can register online.

Due to the overwhelming response, the committee has announced that registration to march in the parade is not being accepted online. The new electronic registration will help ensure a seamless experience for the community and staff. Entries must be submitted by September 8th.

Members of the Springfield Public Schools that would like to participate are asked to register by emailing Jose Escribano, Chief of Family and Community Engagement at Springfield Public Schools.

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, founded in 1989 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, is an annual celebration of cultural pride, arts, and education. It recognizes the contributions of Puerto Rican communities both on the island, with its 3.3 million inhabitants, and in the United States, where over 5 million Puerto Ricans reside.

Under the theme “Nunca Olvides Tus Raíces” meaning “Never forget your roots,” the parade pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Puerto Rico, encompassing Taino, Spanish, and African influences. With Springfield boasting a diverse Latinx community comprising 47.5% of its population, the city is a vibrant hub of art, culture, traditions, music, festivals, and entrepreneurial leaders.

The parade is being held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. spanning 2.1 miles through the center of Springfield. The parade begins in the Northend neighborhood and culminates downtown. Over the years, the parade has grown significantly in size and scope, uplifting and empowering the community while preserving heritage and challenging stereotypes, leaving a lasting legacy of cultural expression and representation.